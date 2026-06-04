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Tyler Guyton News: Competing for starting job

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 4, 2026 at 6:23pm

Coach Brian Schottenheimer said Thursday that Guyton (ankle) is competing with 2024 seventh-rounder Nathan Thomas for the job of starting left tackle, Todd Archer of ESPN.com reports.

It's not clear what level of danger there is that he could actually cede his starting role to Thomas, but it's good news for Guyton that he no longer seems to be hindered by the ankle injury that landed him on IR at the end of last season. Unless Thomas totally dazzles Dallas' coaches in the coming months, Guyton should be expected to be the one protecting Dak Prescott's blindside in 2026.

Tyler Guyton
Dallas Cowboys
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