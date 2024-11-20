Tyler Guyton News: Past shoulder issue

Guyton (shoulder) was listed as a full participant on Wednesday's practice estimation, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Guyton sustained a shoulder injury in the Cowboys' Week 11 loss to the Texans, but Wednesday's estimated full practice session suggests that he's already moved past the issue. With the 2024 first-round pick back at full health, he's expected to serve as Dallas' top left tackle as the season progresses.