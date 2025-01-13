Fantasy Football
Tyler Higbee

Tyler Higbee Injury: Exits wild-card game due to injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on January 13, 2025

Higbee is doubtful to return to Monday's wild-card matchup against Minnesota due to a chest injury, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Higbee was outstanding early in the contest, catching all five of his targets for 58 yards. However, he's likely done for the day after suffering a chest injury. The veteran tight end missed most of the campaign due to a knee issue, as he didn't suit up until Week 16. Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long and Davis Allen are the other tight ends on Los Angeles' roster.

Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams
