Tyler Higbee Injury: Full again Tuesday

Higbee (knee) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee has practiced in full the last two weeks but is still waiting to make his 2024 season debut after tearing his ACL and MCL in the playoffs last season. If Higbee misses Thursday night's game versus San Francisco, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Hunter Long will again handle tight end duties.