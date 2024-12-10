Fantasy Football
Tyler Higbee headshot

Tyler Higbee Injury: Full again Tuesday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 10, 2024

Higbee (knee) was listed as a full participant on Tuesday's practice estimate, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Higbee has practiced in full the last two weeks but is still waiting to make his 2024 season debut after tearing his ACL and MCL in the playoffs last season. If Higbee misses Thursday night's game versus San Francisco, Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Hunter Long will again handle tight end duties.

Tyler Higbee
Los Angeles Rams
