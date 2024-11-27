Tyler Higbee Injury: Has practice window opened

The Rams designated Higbee (knee) for return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday.

This transaction follows comments from coach Sean McVay on Tuesday that Higbee was in line to return to practice this week, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. At the same time, McVay relayed that Higbee is unlikely to play Sunday at New Orleans. It's no surprise considering Higbee suffered ACL and MCL tears in his right knee back on Jan. 14, a playoff loss in Detroit. With his 21-day window in which to get back on the active roster opened, though, he's drawing close to a return to game action.