Tyler Higbee Injury: Limited in return to practice

Higbee (knee), who was designated for return from the reserve/PUP list Wednesday, officially was limited in practice to begin Week 13 prep.

Higbee appears to be in the final stages of his recovery from the ACL and MCL tears that he sustained Jan. 14 in a postseason loss at Detroit. However, coach Sean McVay implied Tuesday that Higbee likely won't be able to suit up Sunday in New Orleans, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com. Aside from Week 13, the Rams have two more games (Sunday, Dec. 8 against the Bills and Thursday, Dec. 12 at San Francisco) within Higbee's 21-day practice window, so he may have a better chance to return in one of those contests.