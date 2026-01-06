The ankle injury had kept Higbee out of action for six consecutive games before the veteran tight end was reinstated from injured reserve ahead of this past Sunday's regular-season finale versus Arizona. Higbee delivered an impressive performance in his return, finishing with five catches for 91 yards and a touchdown on six targets in the Rams' 37-20 win. The Rams didn't indicate that Higbee suffered any sort of setback during Sunday's contest, so his limitations to begin the week of practice are likely just maintenance-related. Higbee is expected to be ready to go for Saturday's wild-card game at Carolina, though he may take more of a back seat in the passing game with wideout Davante Adams (hamstring) on track to play in that contest after missing the final three games of the regular season.