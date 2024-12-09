Tyler Higbee Injury: Listed as full Monday

Higbee (knee) was listed as a full participant on Monday's practice estimate, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

Higbee now has received such a listing on five consecutive Rams injury reports stretching back to Week 13 prep as he seeks his first game action since suffering ACL and MCL tears in his right knee back on Jan. 14. Coach Sean McVay touched on Higbee on Monday, telling Stu Jackson of the team's official site, "We'll see," regarding whether or not the tight end will make his season debut Thursday at San Francisco. "I don't have a great sense of it," McVay added. "That was always something we left open as a possibility, but certainly don't want to rush it." Higbee has more than a week remaining in his 21-day window in which to be evaluated for a potential activation from the reserve/PUP list, so a decision may not be imminent.