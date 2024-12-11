Tyler Higbee Injury: Not returning Thursday

Higbee (knee) has been ruled out for Thursday's game at San Francisco, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

For a second week in a row, Higbee was listed as a full participant on all three Rams injury reports, but the team isn't quite ready to clear him for his first game action since Jan. 14, when he suffered ACL and MCL tears in his right knee in a playoff loss at Detroit. L.A. has one week remaining to activate Higbee from the reserve/PUP list, or else he'll miss the entire 2024 campaign. In the meantime, Colby Parkinson, Hunter Long and Davis Allen (shoulder) will continue to man tight end for the Rams.