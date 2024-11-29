Fantasy Football
Tyler Higbee headshot

Tyler Higbee Injury: Season debut still on hold

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 29, 2024

Higbee (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Higbee won't make his season debut Sunday, leaving Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson as the Rams' top two tight ends against New Orleans. The 31-year-old Higbee managed to notch a full practice Friday, suggesting Higbee is closing in on a return as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered during last season's playoffs. He could return to game action in Week 14 against the Bills.

