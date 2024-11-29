Tyler Higbee Injury: Season debut still on hold

Higbee (knee) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Saints, Luke Johnson of the New Orleans Times-Picayune reports.

Higbee won't make his season debut Sunday, leaving Davis Allen and Colby Parkinson as the Rams' top two tight ends against New Orleans. The 31-year-old Higbee managed to notch a full practice Friday, suggesting Higbee is closing in on a return as he works his way back from a torn ACL suffered during last season's playoffs. He could return to game action in Week 14 against the Bills.