Tyler Higbee News: Records nine yards

Higbee recorded two receptions on three targets for nine yards in Saturday's 13-9 win over the Cardinals.

This was Higbee's second game since returning from a torn ACL, so he was likely to be limited in his statistical output regardless of the state of the Rams' offense. However, the unit struggled to get going and ran only 54 total plays, limiting volume for Higbee and all skill-position players with the exception of Puka Nacua. Given both his personal limitations and the offense's recent struggles, expectations should be low for Higbee in Week 18 against Seattle and potentially into the postseason.