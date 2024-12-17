Tyler Higbee News: Returns from PUP list

The Rams reinstated Higbee (knee) from the PUP list Tuesday.

The transaction clears the way for Higbee to make his 2024 debut Sunday against the Jets, after the tight end had missed the Rams' first 14 games of the season while recovering from surgery to repair the ACL and MCL tears in his right knee that he sustained in a Jan. 14 playoff loss to the Lions. Higbee has been a full practice participant for the past two weeks, but the Rams could still ease him back into the mix with a lighter workload than he typically handled last season. Despite the missed time, the 31-year-old should still represent the Rams' top pass-catching option at tight end after Colby Parkinson, Davis Allen and Hunter Long combined for just 42 receptions over the first 15 weeks of the season.