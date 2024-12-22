Tyler Higbee News: Should have limited role in debut

Higbee (knee/illness) will make his season debut Sunday against the Jets and is expected to handle about 20-to-25 snaps, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

Though an illness prevented Higbee from practicing Thursday, he didn't experience any hiccups with his surgically repaired right knee and headed into the weekend without a designation after returning to practice Friday as a full participant. The absence Thursday marked the only time in the past three weeks of prep that Higbee wasn't listed as a full participant, but the Rams are still aiming to ease the tight end back into the mix Sunday in what will be his first game action since tearing the ACL and MCL in his knee in a Jan. 14 playoff loss to the Lions. While Higbee should start in Week 16, he'll likely be part of a committee at tight end that will likely include Colby Parkinson and Hunter Long, and possibly even Davis Allen, if he's active as a fourth option at the position.