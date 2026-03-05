Tyler Higbee News: Sticking around Los Angeles
Higbee and the Rams agreed on a two-year, $8 million contract Thursday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Higbee will remain with the Rams after just completing his 10th campaign with the team, catching 25 of 36 targets for 281 yards and three touchdowns over 10 regular-season contests in 2025. The 33-year-old will look to compete with Colby Parkinson for the No. 1 role at tight end next season, though Los Angeles has proven to use multiple tight ends often in the past.
