The Dolphins have placed Huntley (right shoulder) on IR.

Huntley's placement on IR occurs on the same day that top QB Tua Tagovailoa cleared the NFL's concussion protocol, and as a result of the transaction Huntley won't be available before Week 12. In his absence, Skylar Thompson, Tim Boyle and practice squad member C.J. Beathard are in the mix to back up Tagovailoa, who is in line to be activated off IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals.