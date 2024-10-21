Tyler Huntley Injury: Recovery timeline still unknown

The Dolphins still aren't sure how severe the shoulder injury Huntley suffered in Sunday's loss to the Colts is, Travis Wingfield of the Dolphins' official site reports.

Huntley was unable to compete after suffering the injury and finished the contest with 87 yards through the air and a touchdown while completing seven of 13 passing attempts and adding 20 yards on the ground. According to head coach Mike McDaniel, it's too early to determine the severity of the injury and have a timeline for the Utah product's recovery. With Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) expected to return to practice Wednesday and play Week 8 against the Cardinals, Huntley's injury isn't expected to impact who starts at quarterback for the Dolphins moving forward. However, it'll certainly play a factor in who is operating as Tagovailoa's backup, with Tim Boyle and Skylar Thompson (ribs) also in the mix.