Tyler Huntley News: Could start, with Tagovailoa doubtful

With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) downgraded to doubtful, Huntley could start Sunday's game against the Browns, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN reports.

Tagovailoa's Saturday downgrade from questionable to doubtful has him trending toward not being able to start Sunday. If that's the case, Huntley would be in line to start at quarterback for the Dolphins, with Skylar Thompson serving as the team's primary backup. With that in mind, Huntley represents a possible Week 17 lineup replacement for those who roster Tagovailoa or Anthony Richardson (back/foot) of the Colts, who was downgraded to out for Sunday's game against the Giants.