Tyler Huntley News: Crisp performance in preseason opener
Huntley completed six of seven passes for 76 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in the Ravens' 24-7 preseason win over the Eagles on Saturday.
With Lamar Jackson inactive Saturday, Huntley started the game and was highly efficient during his time in the game. The veteran did take sacks on back-to-back plays during the opening possession, but he also recorded 29- and 18-yard completions in the contest. Huntley is seemingly locked in to serve as Jackson's primary backup again in 2026, so it's uncertain how much more action he'll see in the Ravens' final pair of exhibitions.
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