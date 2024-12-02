Tyler Huntley News: Moves up depth chart
Huntley will serve as the Dolphins' No. 2 quarterback against the Jets on Sunday, Alain Poupart of SI.com reports.
Huntley served as Miami's starting quarterback when Tua Tagovailoa missed time due to a concussion earlier this season. However, the Utah product suffered a shoulder injury in his final start that led to an IR stint and Skylar Thompson gaining the backup role. Despite being healthy for a Thanksgiving Day matchup, Huntley was inactive and Thompson stayed in the backup spot, but the two will flip roles in Week 14.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football toolsSign Up Now