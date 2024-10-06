Tyler Huntley News: Pedestrian numbers in win

Huntley completed 18 of 31 passes for 194 yards with no touchdowns and one interception and rushed three times for seven yards in the Dolphins' 15-10 win over the Patriots on Sunday.

Huntley put together another lackluster performance overall, and unlike in a Monday night loss to the Titans six days earlier, he couldn't complement his passing production with his legs. However, Huntley did look smoother when dropping back, more than doubling the 96 passing yards he'd mustered versus Tennessee and connecting with the trio of Tyreek Hill, Jonnu Smith and Jaylen Waddle on 15 occasions. Given Miami was able to pull off the road win, Huntley figures to retain the starting job for a Week 7 road matchup against the Colts on Sunday, Oct. 20 following a Week 6 bye, the final game before Tua Tagovailoa (concussion) is eligible to come off injured reserve.