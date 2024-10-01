Tyler Huntley News: Set for another start

Coach Mike McDaniel said Tuesday that Huntley will start for Miami on the road against New England on Sunday, Marcel Louis-Jacques of ESPN.com reports.

Huntley was mediocre in his Dolphins debut during Monday's 31-12 loss to the Titans, in which he completed 14 of 22 passes for just 96 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions. He also rushed eight times for 40 yards and one score, providing a bit of a spark for Miami's rusty offense. McDaniel said Skylar Thompson (ribs) is taking longer than expected to recover, per Alain Poupart of SI.com, which informed the team's decision to name Huntley the Week 5 starter. A matchup against the Patriots provides Huntley with a solid bounce-back opportunity, given that New England has allowed the fifth-most passing yards in the NFL this season.