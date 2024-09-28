Tyler Huntley News: Set to start Monday

Huntley will start Monday against the Titans, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Head coach Mike McDaniel confirmed Saturday that Huntley would start after joining the team from Baltimore's practice squad one week earlier. As a result, Tim Boyle will operate as the team's backup. It's a move that could open the offense after Skylar Thompson struggled mightily in his 2024 starting debut before ultimately leaving with a ribs injury late in the Week 3 loss to the Seahawks.