Tyler Huntley News: Starting in place of Tagovailoa

With Tua Tagovailoa (hip) inactive, Huntley is slated to start Sunday's game against the Browns, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

As a result of Tagovailoa (who had been listed as doubtful) being unable to helm Miami's offense Sunday, Huntley will be making his fourth start of the season. In that fill-in role, Huntley offers a lineup option for fantasy managers in Superflex formats or who are otherwise in need of Week 17 QB help. However, given the rate of production that he put up while previously subbing for Tagovailoa (377 passing yards with a TD and an interception/16 carries for 67 yards and a rushing score in three games), expectations should be tempered for Huntley, as well as Miami's Week 17 pass catchers, a group led by WR Tyreek Hill and TE Jonnu Smith.