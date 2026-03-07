Tyler Huntley News: To remain Jackson's backup
Huntley and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
After rejoining the Ravens in October, Huntley served as the direct backup to Lamar Jackson most of the rest of last season, making five appearances (two starts) en route to completing 52 of 67 passes for 426 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing 24 times for 151 yards and no scores. With this new deal, Huntley will remain the No. 2 QB in Baltimore the next two campaigns.
