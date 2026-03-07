Tyler Huntley headshot

Tyler Huntley News: To remain Jackson's backup

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 7, 2026

Huntley and the Ravens agreed to a two-year, $11 million contract Saturday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

After rejoining the Ravens in October, Huntley served as the direct backup to Lamar Jackson most of the rest of last season, making five appearances (two starts) en route to completing 52 of 67 passes for 426 yards, two touchdowns and no interceptions and rushing 24 times for 151 yards and no scores. With this new deal, Huntley will remain the No. 2 QB in Baltimore the next two campaigns.

Tyler Huntley
Baltimore Ravens
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Huntley See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Huntley See More
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
NFL
Fantasy Football Rankings Week 18: Weekly Value Meter
Author Image
Jeff Erickson
67 days ago
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
NFL
NFL Box Score Breakdown: Week 17 Snaps, Routes & Personnel Usage
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
68 days ago
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Week 17 Game Previews: Rams-Falcons Matchup, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
69 days ago
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
NFL
NFL Game Previews: Week 17 Matchups, Picks & Fantasy Tips
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
70 days ago
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
NFL
NFL Injury Report Friday Updates: Love Out, AJB In, Fannin Questionable
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
71 days ago