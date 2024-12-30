Tyler Huntley News: Will get most practice reps Week 18

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said Monday that Huntley will get more practice reps than Tua Tagovailoa (hip) this week, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Though Tagovailoa hasn't been ruled out for Week 18, McDaniel said the team is in a "gray area" regarding the star quarterback due to his hip injury, per Jackson. With Huntley slated to get most of the reps in practice this week, it appears he has a better chance than Tagovailoa of starting against the Jets on Sunday in a game the Dolphins must win in order to have any chance of making the postseason. Huntley led the team to a victory Sunday versus the Browns, performing well with 225 passing yards and a touchdown while completing 22 of 26 pass attempts and adding 52 yards and another score on the ground.