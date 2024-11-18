Tyler Johnson News: Blanked for third time this season

Johnson failed to record a catch during Sunday's 28-22 win against the Patriots.

Johnson was on the field for a season-low seven snaps, and his usage puts him clearly in the backup tier along with Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp combined to put up a monster 13-229-3 line, and Demarcus Robinson continued his role as the tertiary target at wideout. Johnson's role is unlikely to change barring injury, and a difficult matchup against the Eagles lies in wait in Week 12.