Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Blanked for third time this season

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 18, 2024

Johnson failed to record a catch during Sunday's 28-22 win against the Patriots.

Johnson was on the field for a season-low seven snaps, and his usage puts him clearly in the backup tier along with Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington. Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp combined to put up a monster 13-229-3 line, and Demarcus Robinson continued his role as the tertiary target at wideout. Johnson's role is unlikely to change barring injury, and a difficult matchup against the Eagles lies in wait in Week 12.

Los Angeles Rams
