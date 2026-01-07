Johnson briefly stepped up while the Jets dealt with numerous injuries at wide receiver, leading the team in receiving yards in Week 7 and Week 8 while reaching 60 receiving yards in both games. He had just two catches for 10 yards after the Week 9 bye, though, as Johnson dropped down the depth chart following the team's trades for wide receivers Adonai Mitchell and John Metchie. The 27-year-old Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent this offseason and will likely have to compete for a roster spot in training camp somewhere.