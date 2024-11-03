Tyler Johnson News: Garners five targets in OT win

Johnson finished with three receptions (five targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Seahawks.

Johnson finished third in targets for the Rams following Puka Nacua's early ejection. The added time from the extra period helped the former reach 38 receiving yards following last week's one-catch performance against Minnesota. With the Rams' receiving crew back at full strength, Johnson's fantasy value takes a hit heading into next Monday's tilt versus Miami.