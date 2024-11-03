Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Garners five targets in OT win

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 3, 2024

Johnson finished with three receptions (five targets) for 38 yards in Sunday's 26-20 win over the Seahawks.

Johnson finished third in targets for the Rams following Puka Nacua's early ejection. The added time from the extra period helped the former reach 38 receiving yards following last week's one-catch performance against Minnesota. With the Rams' receiving crew back at full strength, Johnson's fantasy value takes a hit heading into next Monday's tilt versus Miami.

Tyler Johnson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now