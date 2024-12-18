Fantasy Football
Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Goes catchless in third straight game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 18, 2024

Johnson went without a target while playing five of the Rams' 65 snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers.

Johnson has failed to record a reception in the Rams' last three games and has gone without a target in the last two contests. The 26-year-old finished sixth among Los Angeles receivers in snaps in Week 15, trailing Cooper Kupp (55), Demarcus Robinson (51), Puka Nacua (50), Tutu Atwell (20) and Jordan Whittington (10).

Tyler Johnson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News
