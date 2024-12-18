Tyler Johnson News: Goes catchless in third straight game
Johnson went without a target while playing five of the Rams' 65 snaps on offense in Thursday's 12-6 win over the 49ers.
Johnson has failed to record a reception in the Rams' last three games and has gone without a target in the last two contests. The 26-year-old finished sixth among Los Angeles receivers in snaps in Week 15, trailing Cooper Kupp (55), Demarcus Robinson (51), Puka Nacua (50), Tutu Atwell (20) and Jordan Whittington (10).
