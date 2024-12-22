Tyler Johnson News: Inactive for Week 16

Johnson (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jets, Stu Jackson of the Rams' official site reports.

Johnson has been held without a catch in each of the Rams' last three games, and he will observe Sunday's game from the sidelines. His next opportunity to play will be Week 17 against the Cardinals on Saturday, Dec. 28. Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Jordan Whittington will serve as the Rams' depth wideouts behind Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp due to Johnson's absence.