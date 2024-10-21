Tyler Johnson News: Leads team in receiving yardage

Johnson secured four of seven targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory against the Raiders.

With Jordan Whittington (shoulder) limited to a handful of snaps on offense, Johnson took over and saw his biggest usage on offense since Week 2. The biggest contribution from the veteran was a game-high 37-yard catch on third down that unfortunately led to no points after Joshua Karty missed a field goal attempt. The uptick in usage is likely to be short-lived, however, with Whittington and Cooper Kupp (ankle) likely to rejoin the Rams' wideout ranks in Week 8, which will likely push Johnson back down the depth chart.