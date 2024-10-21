Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Johnson headshot

Tyler Johnson News: Leads team in receiving yardage

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on October 21, 2024 at 11:44am

Johnson secured four of seven targets for 57 yards during Sunday's 20-15 victory against the Raiders.

With Jordan Whittington (shoulder) limited to a handful of snaps on offense, Johnson took over and saw his biggest usage on offense since Week 2. The biggest contribution from the veteran was a game-high 37-yard catch on third down that unfortunately led to no points after Joshua Karty missed a field goal attempt. The uptick in usage is likely to be short-lived, however, with Whittington and Cooper Kupp (ankle) likely to rejoin the Rams' wideout ranks in Week 8, which will likely push Johnson back down the depth chart.

Tyler Johnson
Los Angeles Rams
More Stats & News