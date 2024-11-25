Fantasy Football
Tyler Johnson News: Makes 11-yard catch

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Johnson caught his only target for 11 yards during Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

The veteran's only contribution for the team was a fourth-quarter grab that garnered a first down for the Rams. Johnson and Tutu Atwell were the only receivers to spell starters Puka Nacua, Cooper Kupp and Demarcus Robinson, and that role seems unlikely to change even with a tantalizing matchup against an exploitable Saints defense on tap for Week 13.

