Tyler Johnson News: Manages just one catch

Johnson secured his lone target for six yards during Thursday's 30-20 victory against the Vikings.

As expected, the return of Puka Nacua (knee) and Cooper Kupp (ankle) limited Johnson's role on the offense, although he notably had significantly more playing time than Tutu Atwell and Xavier Smith. With the Rams' pass-catching crew approaching full strength for the first time since the start of the season, Johnson's role will likely continue to deteriorate with Jordan Whittington (shoulder) also soon to return. Week 9's showdown with the division-leading Seahawks will be the next test for the veteran wideout.