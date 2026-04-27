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Tyler Johnson News: Staying in Dallas

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 27, 2026

The Cowboys signed Johnson to a one-year deal Monday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Johnson played in 12 games for the Cowboys in 2025, catching 12 balls for 197 yards and one touchdown. The addition of Marquez Valdes-Scantling means there is yet another wide receiver Johnson will need to outperform in training camp to remain on the active roster. If the 27-year-old can maintain his role, he will likely maintain his 2025 production level.

Tyler Johnson
Dallas Cowboys
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