Tyler Johnson News: Staying in Dallas
The Cowboys signed Johnson to a one-year deal Monday, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.
Johnson played in 12 games for the Cowboys in 2025, catching 12 balls for 197 yards and one touchdown. The addition of Marquez Valdes-Scantling means there is yet another wide receiver Johnson will need to outperform in training camp to remain on the active roster. If the 27-year-old can maintain his role, he will likely maintain his 2025 production level.
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