Tyler Linderbaum Injury: Questionable for Week 12

Linderbaum (back) was a limited participant in Saturday's practice and is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Chargers, Cordell Woodland of 105.7 The Fan Baltimore reports.

Linderbaum popped up on the Ravens' injury report Friday as a DNP due to a back issue, but he was able to go through Saturday's session in a limited capacity. Rookie seventh-round pick Nick Samac could make his first career NFL start at center Monday if Linderbaum is unable to play.