Tyler Linderbaum News: Baltimore working to retain center

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 24, 2026

Ravens GM Eric DeCosta said Tuesday that Baltimore has made a market-setting offer to impending free agent Linderbaum, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

DeCosta added that the Ravens will not be using the franchise or transition tag on Linderbaum. While Baltimore is working hard to retain its starting center, there's a chance he'll opt to test free agency and see what else is out there in two weeks. Linderbaum has missed just two starts since he was taken with the 25th overall pick in the 2022 Draft by the Ravens.

