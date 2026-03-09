Tyler Linderbaum headshot

Tyler Linderbaum News: Gets big payday to join Raiders

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 9, 2026

Linderbaum is slated to join the Raiders on a three-year deal, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports

Per Schefter, Linderbaum's three-year, $81 million deal includes $60 million guaranteed and makes him the highest paid interior offensive lineman in NFL history. In that context, the center is slated to anchor a Las Vegas offensive line that is likely to be working on front of young QB Fernando Mendoza, assuming the Raiders take the Indiana product with the top overall pick in April's NFL draft.

Tyler Linderbaum
Las Vegas Raiders
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Download our FREE app
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Linderbaum See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Tyler Linderbaum See More
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
NFL
2026 NFL Franchise Tag Candidates: George Pickens, Kyle Pitts and More
Author Image
Jerry Donabedian
26 days ago
Beating the Book: NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
NFL
Beating the Book: NFL Week 5 Picks Against the Spread & Score Predictions
Author Image
Nick Whalen
158 days ago
NFL All-Pro Team of The Month: The Top Performers at Each Position
NFL
NFL All-Pro Team of The Month: The Top Performers at Each Position
Author Image
Christopher Boan
159 days ago
NFL Expert Picks: Christmas Special - Chiefs vs. Steelers; Ravens vs. Texans
NFL
NFL Expert Picks: Christmas Special - Chiefs vs. Steelers; Ravens vs. Texans
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
December 25, 2024
NFL Expert Picks: Monday Night Football Ravens at Chargers
NFL
NFL Expert Picks: Monday Night Football Ravens at Chargers
Author Image
Michael Rathburn
November 25, 2024