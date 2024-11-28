Tyler Lockett Injury: Another DNP on Thursday

Lockett (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Thursday's practice report, Bob Condotta of The Seattle Times reports.

The Seahawks may be taking a cautious approach with two of their top wide receivers, but neither Lockett nor DK Metcalf (shoulder) have logged any on-field work this week, leaving just one more opportunity to do so ahead of the weekend. Friday's session likely will be key for Lockett's chances to be active Sunday at the Jets.