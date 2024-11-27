Tyler Lockett Injury: Dealing with knee injury

Lockett was held out of Wednesday's practice due to a knee issue, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

As the Seahawks kicked off Week 13 prep, both Lockett and DK Metcalf (shoulder) are missing practice due to new health concerns. As such, the team's upcoming practice reports Thursday and Friday likely will be key for who among the duo may be in danger of sitting out Sunday's contest at the Jets. Since he last endured practice limitations ahead of Week 9 action, Lockett has accrued a 7-102-1 line on 10 targets over the last three games.