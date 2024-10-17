Tyler Lockett Injury: Dealing with knee issue

Lockett didn't practice Thursday due to a knee injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett previously operated with the occasional cap on his practice reps from Weeks 1-5 due to a thigh issue, so his absence Thursday can be attributed to a new health concern. Considering he showed up on the Seahawks' injury report in the middle of the week, he may be in danger of sitting out Sunday's game in Atlanta. Still, Friday's report could provide some clarity on Lockett's chances to suit up this weekend.