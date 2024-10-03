Tyler Lockett Injury: Stays limited Thursday

Lockett (thigh) practiced in a limited capacity Thursday, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.

Lockett is enduring practice limitations due to a thigh injury for a fourth week out of a possible five to kick off the campaign. So far, the issue hasn't stopped him from being available on game days, resulting in a cumulative 18-199-0 line on 26 targets in four contests. Friday's injury report ultimately may clear Lockett ahead of Sunday's matchup with the Giants.