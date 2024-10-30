Tyler Lockett Injury: Tending to new health concern
Lockett was limited at Wednesday's practice due to an oblique injury, John Boyle of the Seahawks' official site reports.
Lockett spent the first month of the season as a regular on Seattle practice reports due to a lingering thigh issue and then tended to a knee injury during Week 7 prep, so the current health concern is a new one. He'll have two more sessions this week to return to full participation or else risk entering the weekend with a designation for Sunday's divisional matchup with the Rams.
