Tyler Lockett News: Continues to take back seat

Lockett recorded two catches (on three targets) for 19 yards during Sunday's 20-17 victory at San Francisco.

QB Geno Smith attempted 32 passes Week 11, which typically would provide enough volume for the Seahawks' primary pass catchers to have fruitful outings. However, Jaxon Smith-Njigba (10-110-0 on 11 targets) and DK Metcalf (7-70-0 on nine targets) dominated Smith's attention, leaving scraps behind for the likes of Lockett. Smith also failed to throw a TD for the second time in 10 appearances this season, so Lockett wasn't able to salvage his day with an end-zone visit. Lockett will aim to bounce back next Sunday against the Cardinals.