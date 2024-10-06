Tyler Lockett News: Leads team with 75 yards

Lockett caught four of six targets for 75 yards in Sunday's 29-20 loss to the Giants.

Lockett wound up leading the Seahawks in receiving despite finishing fourth in targets. The veteran wideout entered the contest averaging 4.8 receptions and 49.8 receiving yards before upping those marks Sunday. Lockett has still yet to score a touchdown through five games this season, but he remains a reliable PPR option heading into Thursday's tilt against San Francisco.