Tyler Lockett News: Musters up 20 yards

Lockett caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Geno Smith threw for a season-low 160 yards in the tight win while Lockett failed to produce more than 22 receiving yards for the seventh straight game. DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the focal points of this passing offense, so Lockett's upside will remain limited even in a favorable Week 18 matchup against the Rams.