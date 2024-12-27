Fantasy Football
Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett News: Musters up 20 yards

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 27, 2024

Lockett caught three of four targets for 20 yards in Thursday's 6-3 win over the Bears.

Geno Smith threw for a season-low 160 yards in the tight win while Lockett failed to produce more than 22 receiving yards for the seventh straight game. DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba are the focal points of this passing offense, so Lockett's upside will remain limited even in a favorable Week 18 matchup against the Rams.

Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks

