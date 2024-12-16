Fantasy Football
Tyler Lockett

Tyler Lockett News: Snares 22-yard pass

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on December 16, 2024

Lockett caught his lone target for 22 yards in Sunday's 30-13 loss to the Packers.

Since the Seahawks' Week 10 bye, Lockett has averaged just 15.4 receiving yards per game while failing to find the end zone. Meanwhile, second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njigba has been a target hog, tallying a team-high 12 targets in Week 15. It will be tough to depend on Lockett for fantasy purposes moving forward.

Tyler Lockett
Seattle Seahawks
More Stats & News
