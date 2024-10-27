Tyler Lockett News: Struggles with three targets

Lockett had one reception on three targets for nine yards in Sunday's 31-10 loss to Buffalo.

Lockett got the start in place of the injured DK Metcalf (knee), but the results did not match his opportunity. Jaxon Smith-Njigba (6-69-0) wound up leading the Seahawks in receiving in a game where the offense scored just one touchdown. Lockett will resume his role as the No. 2 or 3 receiver (pending Metcalf's availability) ahead of next Sunday's home tilt against the Rams.