Tyler Lockett News: Targeted four times in Week 18

Lockett caught two of four targets for 28 yards in Sunday's 30-25 win over the Rams.

The veteran wideout finished the 2024 campaign with 49 catches for 600 yards two touchdowns, his lowest totals in each category since 2017. The emergence of second-year wideout Jaxon Smith-Njiba resulted in Lockett moving into a tertiary role in the passing game, with Smith-Njiba and DK Metcalf being the clear top targets for quarterback Geno Smith. Lockett will enter the final year of his contract in 2025, and with both Smith-Njigba and Metcalf on the books as well, Lockett is unlikely to see his role grow next season.