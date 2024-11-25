Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Subscribe Now
Tyler Mabry headshot

Tyler Mabry News: Back to practice squad

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on November 25, 2024

Mabry reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.

The tight end was elevated to the active roster for Week 12 with Noah Fant (groin) and Brady Russell (foot) both out. Mabry was still third on the depth chart behind AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown, and he only played on three of 64 offensive snaps, recording no stats.

Tyler Mabry
 Free Agent
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy football tools
Sign Up Now