Tyler Mabry News: Back to practice squad
Mabry reverted to the Seahawks' practice squad Monday, per the NFL's official transaction log.
The tight end was elevated to the active roster for Week 12 with Noah Fant (groin) and Brady Russell (foot) both out. Mabry was still third on the depth chart behind AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown, and he only played on three of 64 offensive snaps, recording no stats.
Tyler Mabry
Free Agent
