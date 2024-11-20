Tyler Mabry News: Back with Seattle

The Seahawks signed Mabry to their practice squad Wednesday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The Maryland product played just one offensive snap in Seattle's Week 11 win over the 49ers before being waived Tuesday. However, he's since cleared waivers and will rejoin the Seahawks' practice squad. Mabry could be elevated to Seattle's active roster again ahead of the Week 12 matchup against the Cardinals if Noah Fant (groin) or Brady Russell (groin) are sidelined.